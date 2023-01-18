CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Tuesday that a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court determined that the prosecution of Rodney Lewis, 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court.

Lewis was arrested Sunday by the Shreveport Police Department after he was found in the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for illegal possession of a stolen vehicle used in the shooting of a four-year-old earlier in the week.

He also faces charges in connection with the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre, who died as the result of a shooting on September 4, 2021, near Tinseltown, on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Lewis also faces eight more counts of attempted first-degree murder from the September 4, 2021 events, including three other youths ages five, 15, and 16. He is also charged with the illegal use of a weapon.

At least seven of the eight attempted first-degree murder victims were innocent bystanders waiting for the red light to change or otherwise traveling through the intersection.

Caddo Parish ADA Jerry Deason Jr. presented evidence in the continued custody hearing before Judge Natalie Howell in Caddo Juvenile Court.

Lewis can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a DA to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.

The other teens associated with the Tinseltown incident whose cases were transferred to Caddo District Court are Christopher Davenport and Ikerryunta Stewart, both now 18, and Ja’Shun Smith, 17.

If convicted of second-degree murder, the teens face life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence