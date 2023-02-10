EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.

The four students, two adults and two juveniles, have yet to be identified by authorities.

Eunice Police responded to a fight at the school, which was placed on lockdown as the incident was investigated.

The school had an early dismissal Friday unrelated to the incident, but Eunice Police and City Marshal’s office deputies were on the scene to keep the dismissal orderly.

