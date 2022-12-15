LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows.

Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Dore was convicted on June 2 by a federal jury of defrauding the United States government by falsely making counterfeit obligations. Evidence presented at trial showed that on Sept. 18, 2020, officers with the Lafayette Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Rue Du Jardin in Lafayette. Dore was a resident of the detached apartment of that residence.

During their search of the premises, officers located $1, $10, $20 and $100 counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRNs), along with paraphernalia used to create counterfeit notes. In addition, several sheets of printed FRNs were located inside the main residence. Dore was convicted of having bills in those denominations in his possession.

In a second and unrelated case, the three following defendants were sentenced by

United States District Judge David C. Joseph:

Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, 48, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 16 months in prison,

followed by 2 years of supervised release. Jeffrey Wilson, 30, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by 2

years of supervised release. Beau Bertrand, 34, of Breaux Bridge, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, followed

by 2 years of supervised release.

On Dec. 6, 2021, law enforcement officers with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’ s Office and the United States Secret Service executed a search warrant at a residence on 6th Street in Breaux Bridge. During the execution of the search warrant, agents encountered Jacquneaux and Wilson, who were present inside a dwelling on the property, and seized counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRNs) in denominations of $20, $50 and $100.

In addition to the counterfeit FRNs, officers located several genuine FRNs, printers and FRNs soaking in chemical solutions in order to “bleach” the ink from them. Jacquneaux and Wilson admitted to their involvement in a counterfeiting operation and each pleaded guilty to the indictment charging them with defrauding the United States government by falsely making counterfeit obligations.

Both Jacquneaux and Wilson also admitted to passing counterfeit FRNs in the Breaux Bridge and Lafayette areas.

Bertrand pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony and admitted that he knew that Jacquneaux and Wilson had manufactured the counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes with the intent to defraud others to believe the notes were genuine.

These cases were investigated by the United States Secret Service, the Lafayette Police Department and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff`s Office and were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon.