UPDATE (03/26/2023): On March 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a barricaded subject in the 1900 block of Cagle Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim and her four children standing outside their residence.

The victim notified authorities that 33-year-old Kaice Handy was allegedly armed and inside her home. The victim explained that before the officer arrived, Handy took a 9-mm gun belonging to the victim and pointed it at her.

The victim was fearful that Handy would harm her. According to the victim, her four minor children under the age of 12 were all inside the residence during the incident. The victim claimed her children attempted to flee the home through a bedroom window but were unsuccessful.

Handy was not compliant with officers working on the scene. He continued to refuse their commands and negotiations to exit the residence for an hour, which led to the summoning of the Monroe Police Department SWAT Team.

SWAT arrived to the scene to continue to assist in negotiations with Handy, in which he finally surrendered at around 5:38 PM. Handy was apprehended, and a search warrant for the home was obtained, where a 9mm Taurus was found.

Further investigation revealed that Handy is a convicted felon who is prohibited from having a firearm in his possession. Additionally, authorities discovered that the suspect also had an active Protective Order against him.

Post Miranda, Handy continuously denied that the incident happened. The suspect and victim share a one-year-old daughter together that they had during their two-year relationship.

Handy received the following charges:

Parole Violation

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Violation of Protective Order

Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Five counts of False Imprisonment; Offender Armed with Dangerous Weapon

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective James Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, the Monroe Police Department SWAT Team is currently in a stand-off with a man threatening to harm himself.

Around 3:20 PM officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1900 block of Cagle Drive. There are currently officers still working this incident.

At this time there are no further details available, so as always we will keep you updated at myarklamiss.com as this story develops.