Four arrested on multiple drug charges in Ascension Parish

Crime

by: Deon Guillory

Posted:

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives arrested four people on several drug charges.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives began an investigation and executed a search warrant on a home on Nash Road in Gonzales.

Detectives said they found 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, one dosage unit of suboxone, and approximately $2,300 in cash.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Brooke Barrient, 55-year-old Willie Bailey, 37-year-old Eric Harris, and 47-year-old Antonio Coleman.

  • Brooke Barrient
  • Willie Bailey
  • Eric Harris
  • Antonio Coleman

All were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coleman received an additional charge of possession of suboxone.

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

