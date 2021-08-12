Four arrested in Abbeville 2018 cold case murder

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Three people have been arrested on obstruction of justice and one man has been arrested on second-degree murder in a 2018 cold case murder, according to Abbeville Police.

Cody Guidry, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Feb. 7, 2018 shooting death of Marlon Brown, 37, of Abbeville. Guidry’s bond was listed at $425,000.

Brown’s body was discovered by Abbeville Police while responding to a shots-fired call on Hawthorne St.

“The detective division of the Abbeville Police Department began the investigation, but unfortunately, was unable to secure adequate evidence in order to make an arrest in the case,” said Lt. Jonathan Touchet this morning. “Over time, the case failed to continue to produce new leads, and the case became a cold case.”

New information, however, has allowed detectives to issue arrest warrants for the homicide. Three other people have also been arrested in relation to the shooting, including:

Travis Cooper, 31, of Abbeville, was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also being held on one charge of contempt of court and two charges of non-support. His bond was listed at $180,432.

Nikki Hebert, 28, of Delcambre, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Tanesha Hills, 31, of Abbeville, was charged with obstruction of justice.

No details of the case are being released to the public at this time, said Touchet. More arrests are possible regarding this homicide.

Travis Cooper

Nikki Hebert

Tanesha Hills

Cody Guidry

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case, or any other crime, to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.