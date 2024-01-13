MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 32-year-old Tatum Hatch was scheduled to appear in the 4th Judicial District Court on Friday, January 12.

The former West Monroe High School teacher arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor is now facing an additional charge.

Hatch was arrested again on January 11th, and her charge was upgraded to indecent behavior with juveniles after posting a $25,000 bond on January 11, 2024.

An original protection order was issued during her last court date on January 5. During a court hearing held on January 12, Judge Walt Caldwell stated that he wanted the protection order to remain in place saying: “These are very serious allegations.”

As of now, Hatch has been under house arrest since January 11. Judge Caldwell ordered Hatch not to be in contact with the victim.

The additional charge of indecent behavior with juveniles comes after Hatch was accused of sending nude pictures to a student and touching the student inappropriately.

According to court documents, authorities were advised that the 15-year-old victim showed his father an Instagram message thread that supported the victim’s claims.

Officials confirmed that the teacher in the thread was Hatch, who was then identified as a teacher at West Monroe High School.

Hatch has been scheduled to appear in court on February 6, 2024. She remains under house arrest.