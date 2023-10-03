LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Loranger teacher who is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, 33-year-old Morgan Frenche turned herself into detectives on Tuesday, Oct. 3 after warrants were issued for her arrest.
An investigation revealed the misconduct allegations date back about two years.
Frenche is facing one count of third-degree rape, one count of oral sexual battery and four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Latest Stories
- House makes history, removes McCarthy as Speaker
- CHRISTUS nationally recognized for high-quality heart care
- Prominent cardiovascular/thoracic surgeon, Dr. Gary Jones, advocates for healthy living and raises awareness on cardiovascular diseases
- Former Tangipahoa Parish teacher arrested following rape allegation
- McConnell says he’s ‘pulling’ for McCarthy to remain Speaker