LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former St. Thomas More teacher, Jacob De La Paz, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for attempted production of child pornography.

The indictment took place last Wednesday on May 17.

As News 10 previously reported, De La Paz was arrested back in the beginning of May in Youngsville by the Department of Homeland Security. It all stemmed from allegations of enticing a minor to produce child pornography in January.

If convicted, De La Paz faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a max of 30 years.