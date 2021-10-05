Former Rapides Parish teacher arrested in Avoyelles Parish for child pornography

On September 20, 2021, a collaborative effort by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) began to investigate a suspect downloading child pornography. Further investigation revealed the suspect was a Teacher in the Rapides Parish School System.

On October 5, 2021, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant pertaining to the active child pornography investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Joshua E. Reeves of Hessmer, LA for Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.1 PORNOGRAPHY INVOLVING JUVENILES (FELONY). Reeves was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC 1 Jail Facility. His bond was set at two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000.00)

The investigation is still on-going. More evidence and/or charges may be forthcoming. Sheriff David L. Dauzat is proud to work with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and other state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies to keep our children and communities safe, to apprehend these offenders, and safely remove them from the streets of our Parish.