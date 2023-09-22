RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – In September 2023, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation regarding the sex crimes involving juveniles. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered a Rapides Parish School Board substitute teacher had committed sexual crimes against juvenile students. These incidents occurred while off campus.

As a result of the investigation, LSP SVU determined the identity of the suspect as 24-year-old Blaze Clark of Pineville. On September 19, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained from the Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court for three (3) counts of molestation of a juvenile, two (2) counts of third-degree rape, two (2) counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and one (1) count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. On September 21, 2023, Clark was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office DC1 for the above charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LSP SVU at 318-484-2197.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

