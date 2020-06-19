Former Monroe, West Monroe mayoral candidate arrested; accused of public indecency

WEST MONROE, La. – Authorities say they have arrested a man who once ran for both Mayor of Monroe and West Monroe, Tremain Gordon, for allegedly walking along the interstate in the nude.

Officials with the West Monroe Police Department say they responded to a dispatch call about a man walking along Exit 115, Stella/Mill Street exit, with nothing on except a New Orleans hat.

Upon arrival of the scene, police say Tremain refused to identify himself and after being taken into custody, he allegedly told authorities “F*** you, take me to OCC, B****” when he was asked to identify himself.

Officers noted Tremain refused to identify himself multiple times but was identified by OCC employees after arriving for booking.

Tremain Gordon was booked into OCC on charges of Pedestrians on Highway or Interstates, Resisting an Officer, and West Monroe City Ordinance — Indecent Exposure.

His total bond was set at $1,500.