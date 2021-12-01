Former LCA baseball coach arrested for sexual misconduct involving student

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Christian Academy’s former baseball coach Greg Fontenot was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fontenot, 32, of Duson, faces one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. His bond is set at $50,000.

He turned himself in to law enforcement on Tuesday, according to a press release from LPSO.

The arrest stems from information detectives received regarding a relationship Fontenot allegedly had with a 17-year-old student at LCA, where he was a teacher and coach, spokesperson for LPSO Valerie Ponseti said.

This case is under investigation and no further information is available at this time. We will continue updating this story.

