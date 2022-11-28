Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 6:51 PM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. when they observed a blue Lincoln Town Car with a blown headlight on the driver’s side. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as 28-year-old Brad A. Jordon Jr.

Jordon was advised of the reason he was stopped and police requested vehicle registration, his driver’s license, and proof of insurance from Jordon. Jordon then allegedly handed police a LA commission card that displayed Deputy Officer for the Lake Providence Police Department.

According to police, Jordon advised them that he is a police officer for Lake Providence Police. Authorities contacted the Police Chief of Lake Providence by phone and the chief advised Monroe Police that Jordon was fired from the department nearly two years ago and should not have the commission card.

Jordon was then placed under arrest and charged with False Personation of a Police Officer and Headlamps on Motor Vehicles.