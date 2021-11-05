Former firefighter in Louisiana arrested for 4th time in ongoing investigation regarding accusations of extortion, rape and more

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, Brandon Applewhite was arrested for the fourth time. Applewhite was arrested while in court and is facing these charges:

Principal to Sexual Abuse of an Animal

Principal to Molestation of a Person with a Physical or Mental Disability

Applewhite bonded out of the parish jail. The thirty-six year old was first arrested during the summer of 2021. This came after a criminal complaint was filed with the Bogalusa Police Department in May. Applewhite was charged with Extortion and Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private image. The former firefighter bonded out of the Washington Parish Jail.

Applewhite was arrested again after an investigation into a rape complaint. The thirty-six-year-old was charged with Forcible Rape and again bonded out of the parish jail.

Another rape allegation surfaced in September against Applewhite. The former firefighter was arrested for the third time and charged with Forcible Rape. Applewhite bonded out of the Washington Parish Jail for a third time.

The investigation did not end there as “detectives uncovered evidence of yet another crime involving Applewhite and a female accomplice, identified as Angela Dawn Holloway Austin,” according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

On the same day that Applewhite was arrested for the fourth time, Angela Dawn Holloway Austin was apprehended at her place of employment. Austin worked at a nursing home in St. Tammany Parish.

Image courtesy of Bogalusa Police Department (Angela Dawn Holloway Austin)

BPD says, “Austin was arrested as a fugitive from Bogalusa on warrants for Sexual Abuse of an Animal and Molestation of a Person with a Physical or Mental Disability.

Austin is currently in the Washington Parish Jail on $50,000 bond.

The investigations are still ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.