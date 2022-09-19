BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A former physical therapist who was arrested several years ago on accusations of sexually assaulting nine patients will not serve any additional jail time after his Tuesday sentencing in a Louisiana court.

According to court minutes and other public records, 58-year-old Philippe Veeters was a licensed physical therapist and business owner associated with several Dutch Physical Therapy locations in south Louisiana.

But as a result of the allegations made against him, a judge ruled that Veeters will no longer be able to practice as a physical therapist in Louisiana starting Sept. 22. He will also be banned from working in Louisiana’s physical therapy field in any capacity.

In addition to losing his license, Veeters is to:

Remain on active, supervised probation for three years

Obtain a psycho-sexual evaluation within the first six months of his probation and comply with treatment

Pay a monthly $65 fee to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections

Pay a $5,000 fine as well as additional court costs, which amount to $404.75

Refrain from contacting the victims of his offenses or their family members

Sign a Louisiana Uniform Abuse Prevention Order, which can function as a restraining order or injunction to protect victims

Refrain from criminal activity and the purchase/possession of firearms

Though Veeters must adhere to the long list of terms linked to his probation, some may find it surprising that he will not serve additional time behind bars and that the multiple charges of sexual battery made against him have been amended to charges of second-degree battery. This means Veeters will not need to register as a sex offender.

The court ordered Veeters to begin serving the terms of his probation no later than Thursday, September 15.