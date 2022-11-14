BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge.

According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was intubated and in “stable” condition.

UVA’s football roster shows that Hollins, a junior running back from Baton Rouge, was a University Lab High School graduate. During his time at University High, Hollins was a running back and linebacker, leading the team to 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

University High Head Football Coach Andy Martin shared the following statement:

“The University Lab School is praying for a full recovery of our former student-athlete, Michael Hollins (19’) and his teammate while mourning the loss of the three victims whose lives were taken in the shooting last night. Our thoughts are with Mike, his family, and with the families of all of the victims.”

A suspect was arrested Monday morning in connection to the shooting that killed three and injured two.