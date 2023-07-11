ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise Police Department has arrested a Florida woman for torture and willful abuse of a child.

On July 10, at around 1:30 PM, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 600 block of Boll Weevil Circle, for reports of child neglect, according to EPD.

Motel staff alerted police after they watched a young child roaming outside of a room. Officers discovered the child, age 4, had a two-year-old sibling in a room.

The two-year-old was left in a bed that was soiled in urine and feces. Officers determined the children had been left alone in the room for approximately 5 hours, reports show.

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, Fla, was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child under 18.

Britt was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.