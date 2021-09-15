Florida teen charged with two bomb threats

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City teen faces charges after he allegedly conspired with another teen to call in a bomb threat at Arnold High School, Bay County Sheriff’s investigators wrote in a news release.

Students were evacuated Monday afternoon when the “threat” to the school.

Alex E. Solorio

Alex E. Solorio, 14, was charged with the principal to make a false bomb threat for the threat which occurred at Arnold and he was charged with making a false bomb threat for the incident that occurred in Pennsylvania.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the North Strabane Township Police Department in Canonsburg, PA, worked together on the case.

On Monday, contact was made with Solorio and they determined he called in a threat into Canon McMillan High School in Pennsylvania. In return, a student there agreed to call in a threat into Arnold, investigators wrote.

More charges are expected in both of these incidents.