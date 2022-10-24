LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.

Pinellas County deputies said at around 5:17 p.m., Cole Joseph Danisment, 27, of Largo got angry with the victim at a Publix parking lot and began punching her in the face several times.

The victim ended up falling to the ground — at which point Danisment began stomping on the woman’s head and upper body, according to the arrest report.

The report said a witness who saw the attack said it was “so brutal in nature” that he feared that the victim would die. Danisment only stopped attacking the victim after the witness pulled a gun on him.

Deputies said the attack left the woman “covered in large amounts of blood” and a possibly broken nose.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and Danisment had been dating for a year and lived together for around a month.

However, the suspect was put under a no-contact order after being arrested on a domestic battery against the victim on Oct. 11. Deputies said he showed a pattern of violence toward the woman regardless of the order.

The report said Danisment did not deny the attack but said that he “saw red” and blacked out.

According to deputies, the victim had been 14 weeks pregnant with Danisment’s child. He said she told him about the pregnancy “a couple of weeks ago.”