ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A 23-year-old Florida man is in the Coffee County Jail on Rape and several other charges after police say he attempted to hide among students on a school bus to meet a student he had previously had sex with.

On Wednesday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m., Enterprise Police rushed to Enterprise High School after a teacher discovered a non-student impersonating a student on a shuttle bus transporting EHS students from the Enterprise Career and Technology Center and back to EHS at the end of the school day.

According to Enterprise Police, EPD School Resource Officers were immediately notified and took the suspect, Dennis Wemberly of Pompano, Florida, into custody and charged him with Criminal Trespass of a School Bus.

Police say during an investigation, detectives discovered that Wemberly had arranged to meet a 15-year-old female student at the school, and she had helped him get on the bus.

In a release, Captain Billy Haglund said detectives found that Wemberly and the student previously had sex, and he sent obscene material via cell phone.

Wemberly was additionally charged with Rape in the second degree, Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Coffee County Jail records state Wemberly does not have a set bond.

After the incident, Enterprise High School released a statement saying they are reviewing bus safety protocols: