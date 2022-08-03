WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added.

According to news reports on June 17, 2013, Peacock called 911 and told operators that her boyfriend had fallen off the front steps of her Esto trailer and landed on his knife. She was later convicted of manslaughter and child neglect and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015.