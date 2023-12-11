JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on the Hinds County ballot shortage, a brawl happened on the steps of the courthouse.

The fight involved family members of the missing Jackson woman Latasha Crump Coleman.

Crump Coleman was last seen on Tuesday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Valley Lane in Hinds County. Her family believes her husband knows something about her disappearance.

Latasha Crump Coleman (Courtesy: MBI)

A hearing was held on Thursday, December 7 for Derrick Coleman. The hearing was about Coleman filing an appeal to be released from jail on bond after violating a restraining order against his wife. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but we’re told he was arrested for not wearing it. Coleman was sentenced to six months in custody.

“Last year, she filed a restraining order on him, actually a year from the date, July the 18th. And he was found, he was found in violation of the restraining order. So, that’s why we here today, Well, the problem I have is they left it up to him to get the ankle monitor, which he never got it. So, we want to know who’s going to be held accountable for him not getting an ankle monitor,” said Jennifer Funchess, the cousin of Crump Coleman.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said five adults were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after the fight on Thursday. They are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.