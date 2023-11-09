All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2023, Ferriday Police received a call stating that gunshots were fired inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant around 4:50 PM. Upon arrival, officers discovered bullet holes in the front windows of the restaurant and several shell casings inside the establishment.

According to authorities, Gregory Robinson Jr., an assistant manager, stated that he took some food out to a waiting vehicle that was at the drive-through window. While doing so, Robinson stated the driver of the second waiting vehicle allegedly brandished a weapon at him.

Robinson proceeded to take the food to the first waiting vehicle, then returned and allegedly started striking the driver of the second vehicle, identified as Pamarion Swanson, in the face. Swanson’s passenger, Markeith Jackson, saw what took place and attempted to help Swanson.

According to police, they were advised that Robinson ran around KFC after striking Swanson. Robinson then allegedly retrieved his firearm from his vehicle and Jackson was allegedly seen entering KFC with a handgun.

Swanson went inside as well. Both exited the restaurant after not seeing the victim. Robinson was then allegedly seen entering the backdoor of the restaurant with his firearm.

Robinson then walked towards the front door and saw Jackson coming back into the restaurant. According to authorities, it appeared that Jackson was bringing Robinson’s headset back inside, which fell off Robinson’s head during the battery upon Swanson. As Jackson entered the restaurant, Robinson allegedly fired a shot at Jackson. Jackson then allegedly fired several shots toward Robinson as he was running out of the restaurant.

Both Jackson and Robinson were arrested. Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. Robinson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Illegal Use of Weapons, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Simple Battery in addition to a warrant from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Abuse Battery. Swanson wasn’t charged since the investigation didn’t reveal that he actually brandished a weapon.