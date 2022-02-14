HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — A fifteen-year-old is accused of carjacking someone’s vehicle in Harahan before rolling over them.

The crime happened in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue around 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.

“A 15-year-old reached into a car; the husband was standing outside; the woman was still in the car, and [the teenager] pointed a gun at her and demanded the car. [The teenager] got into the car and proceeded to pull it into reverse,” explained Harahan Mayor Timothy Baudier.

The driver of the car was rolled over as the teenage suspect drove off.

Harahan police attempted to pull the suspect over after spotting the car in traffic, but the teen continued driving.

Moments later, the suspect lost control of the car at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and St. George Street.

The teen, who is said to be from New Orleans, was then arrested and taken to the hospital.

“Believe it or not, it was about a four-to-five-minute pursuit and incident,” said Mayor Baudier. “The police here are very reactive, and we’re very fortunate to have them.”

Some who live in the area say they’re fed up with the uptick in carjackings.

“You work hard for your stuff, and someone comes up to you and tries to take what you work hard for and earn,” said Alvin Morrsion, Jr. “It doesn’t make any sense. Get off your butt and go out there and get it for yourself.”

Morrison says there are ways to protect yourself.

“It’s very, very annoying for people to just go places and can’t be safe at the same present time,” said Morrison. “We need to be aware of our surroundings. Watch what you do, and when you pull up to the gas stations, look around for a second, then get out.”

According to Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, the driver whose vehicle was stolen is okay. He was taken to the hospital but later released.

Police say a stolen gun was recovered while the suspect was being arrested.

If you have information about this crime, call the Harahan Police Department at (504) 737-9763.