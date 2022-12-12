Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was not able to open the cash register; however, he took a jar containing money prior to fleeing the scene.

Photo courtesy of the Sterlington Police Department

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.