MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigative Division received a report of a suspicious death that took place in the Maurice area.

An investigation revealed that the victim, Barrett Davidson, had purchased illegal narcotics in Lafayette Parish. The victim did not receive the drugs he thought he purchased. Instead, he was sold illegal narcotics laced with fentanyl. The victim used the drug at his home and as a result, died. The investigation revealed the identity of the person who allegedly sold the drug to the victim.

Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31 was arrested Wednesday night after a Grand Jury issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder. Lafayette Police located and arrested Duffy and he is currently awaiting to be transferred to Vermilion Parish. Bond is set at $250,000.