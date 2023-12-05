PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police arrested five people and recovered a large amount of drugs during a covert investigation, police wrote in a news release.

The investigation with the arrest of Lajuan Williams, 35, who had 63 pills laced with fentanyl, police wrote.

“In their investigation, it was learned that Tyree Glenn was distributing pills from a residence while on felony probation for narcotic-related offenses,” they added. “Using covert operations, investigators purchased nearly 250 fentanyl pills from Tyree Glenn over the course of multiple operations.”

Investigators then got a search warrant for Glenn’s home and found more than $9,000 in cash and an additional 720 fentanyl pills.

“Further search of the residence yielded two firearms in the bedroom of Terry Glenn, 51, who had previous convictions for drug sales and firearm possession,” polie wrote. “One of the

weapons had been reported stolen out of Orange County, FL.”

As the investigation moved forward officials learned that Burton McLendon, 33, resided in Atlanta and distributed fentanyl to Panama City.

“McLendon, who is on felony probation for strong-armed robbery, began communicating with investigators and agreed to deliver 500 M30 pills to Panama City. Upon arrival to Panama City, officers conducted a traffic stop and seized the fentanyl-laced pills and found additional pills in his possession,” police wrote. “A passenger in the vehicle, Tyrese Smith, B/M, 35, was found to have M30 pills in his possession and it was discovered he had an active warrant in Clayton County, GA, for narcotics distribution.”

Officers added that the amount of fentanyl seized in this case was about 166,000 lethal doses of the drug.

“Collectively, the five arrested are facing more than 100 years in the Florida Department of

Corrections,” police wrote.

Tyree Glenn was charged with trafficking in fentanyl more than 28 grams; three counts of

trafficking in fentanyl between 4-14 grams; three counts of unlawful use of a two-way

device; violation of probation; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burton McLendon was charged with trafficking in fentanyl more than 28 grams; violation of

probation; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lajuan Williams was charged with trafficking in fentanyl between 4 and 14 grams; violation of

probation; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry Glenn was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Tyrese Smith was charged with possession of fentanyl; fugitive from justice; possession of drug

paraphernalia.