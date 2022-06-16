SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and the New Orleans branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigations held a joint press conference Thursday morning to announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Shamia Little case.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Williams joined SPD Chief Wayne Smith in announcing an award for tips leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of Shamia Little.

Williams started the conference by addressing the Little family expressing his understanding that this is a “difficult time for them.”

The announcement of the $50,000 award along with a $3,000 award from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers came at a time when both law enforcement agencies said that leads in the case have dried up and there have been no new revelations since 2021.

Little was found shot to death less than a mile away from Doug Williams Park on July 12, 2021. She was last seen alive near the same park on July 6.

A man who was interviewed by Shreveport police said he was with Little when another man approached them with a gun. The man took off running and said it was possible the armed man abducted Little.

On July 30 the coroner’s office confirmed that Little had died from a gunshot wound.

“We need your help, we can’t do it without you. I believe someone in the community knows what happened,” Williams said.

When asked why the FBI was involved in this case Williams said the nature of Little’s case and her age brought about their involvement.

Shamia Little, 17 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

“The FBI has been involved since the very beginning because of the nature of this case – kidnapping and possible sexual assault,” Williams said.

Chief Smith also thanked the community but he also implored that aiding in solving this case and all other crimes of this nature should be a priority in keeping Shreveport safe.

“Help us secure our community. If you see something, say something,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about the death of Shamia Little is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.