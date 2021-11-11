FBI “closer than ever” to identifying suspect in 1995 abduction of 6-year-old girl

If anyone knew Billy Jack Lincks or has any information about him and his life, they are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WGNO) — Investigators say they are closer than ever to solving a troubling mystery that dates back to more than 25 years ago.

On June 9, 1995, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was taken from a baseball field parking lot in West Arkansas during a little league game. While the kidnapper has still not been identified, the FBI reports investigators have identified Billy Jack Links a person of interest in the case.

Lincks was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas. He served in the army during World War II and then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas from 1962 to 1974. Lincks returned to Van Buren, Ark., sometime in the late 1970s.

About two months after Morgan Knick’s disappearance, investigators report Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren — about 8 miles from the baseball field where Knicks was last seen. In 2000, Lincks died in prison.

While Lincks has been dead for more than 20 years, the FBI is asking for help from anyone who knew Lincks to give any details on his life. Detectives say every piece of information they receive is important and no detail is too small or insignificant.

If anyone knew Billy Jack Lincks or has any information about him and his life, they are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.