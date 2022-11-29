GEORGIA (WRBL) – On Monday, FBI Atlanta announced the bones uncovered in Superior Landfill belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

A 5-week search to find Quinton Simon concluded on Monday after the FBI Laboratory Division confirmed through DNA analysis

According to FBI Atlanta, Chatham County authorities charged Simon’s mother, Leilani Simon, with murder and other related offenses.

Quinton Simon’s case and legal proceedings against Leilani Simon will be prosecuted in Chatham County by the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.