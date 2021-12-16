BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kalen Woodard, 28, of Baton Rouge, is behind bars after a joint investigation involving the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Baton Rouge Field Office and FBI.

Woodard was arrested on Wednesday, December 15 and faces “charges related to the distribution of child pornography,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The investigation into Woodard started in September of this year.

As the case unfolded, “investigators learned Woodard was distributing videos and pictures of child pornography on a social media application,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The local man is in the EBR Parish Jail and faces these charges:

3 counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles

The investigation remains ongoing and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Louisiana State Police needs your help. If you see what LSP calls, “Suspicious Activity,” visit LA-SAFE and fill out an anonymous reporting form.