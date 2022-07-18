TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The father of the toddler who was killed in Houma and later dumped in a trash can this past week is trying to come to terms with what happened to his son.

As Trey Christopher Harry is surrounded by his children at his mother’s house in Thibodaux, one is missing, and that’s two-year-old Ezekiel.

“I just wish I could get my son back.,” said Harry. “I mean, there’s not enough money in the world… I mean nothing can bring my son back.”

Investigators say Ezekiel died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The boy’s mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, are each facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with his death.

Harry says there were times he was concerned when his kids were with their mother.

“I’ve been fighting to get them from her and because of our past of what I dealt with with her, like whipping them for the smallest thing, but it will be like a big whipping,” explained Harry.

The father also wants Ezekiel’s mother to take accountability for what happened.

“You shouldn’t still be speechless to it. Even with the jail call that I received from her yesterday, and I asked her… I was like, well, can you tell me a few details, like what happened, and she just busted out crying,” said Harry.

To cope with the pain, Harry is in counseling. He says Ezekiel will always be with him.

“Just his presence… That was my boy and still is my boy,” said Harry. “I carry him with me, and I realized that I carried with him today at counseling. I carry him with me.”