Father and son arrested after fighting at local gas station while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 28, 2021, West Monroe Police were flagged down by an individual on the 200 block of Bridge Street at a local gas station. The individual mentioned that two men were fighting.

After police made contact with a store employee, they were advised that 22-year-old Harrison Curtis Hutson asked the employee if he could hang out inside of the store and was denied. According to the employee, Harrison punched his 53-year-old father Curtis Eugene Hutson Jr. in the face after his father threw a phone and struck him in the neck.

The employee also mentioned that Curtis grabbed Harrison and threw him against the wall and the two began fist fighting. Officers observed the two and noticed blood on Curtis’ left arm and that his shirt was ripped. Harrison also had blood on his clothing. While searching Curtis, officers found four Clonazepam pills in his right pants pocket.

The two were intoxicated as they had a strong alcoholic odor, slurred speech, and swayed as they stood. They were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Harrison was charged with Disturbing the Peace. Curtis was charged with Disturbing the Peace and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.