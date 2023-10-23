MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the night of October 21, 2023, at 10:16 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Renwick Street in Monroe. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the shooting.

At this time, no further information on this incident is available. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274(Cash).

We will continue to provide updates at myarklamiss.com as more details become available.