NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident.

The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and North Claiborne Avenue, where they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was declared dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

His condition has not been released but a dog that was shot at the location was taken to the LASPCA for treatment but it’s condition is unknown. No further details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.