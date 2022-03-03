FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a Theft that occurred on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Wal-Mart in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect took several laptops and exited the store without purchasing the items. The suspect was also seen leaving the premises in a white Cadillac.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, contact Farmerville Police at 318-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 318-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid for the information leading to an arrest.