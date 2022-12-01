Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male suspect in dark clothing allegedly threw a large piece of concrete through the door window of Acree’s Barbershop in Farmerville, La. After the suspect gained access to the business, they allegedly stole money and several small barber equipment.

According to the Farmerville Police Department, the suspect came from West Jackson Street and fled the scene toward East Street. If you have any information on the case or the suspect, be sure to contact Farmerville Police at 318-268-2226.