FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2023, at 11:14 PM, the Farmerville Police Department officers were dispatched to Union General Hospital in reference to a stabbing incident that occurred on Vergie Page Drive. Once officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim. Further investigation revealed the identity of the suspect to be 52-year-old Gregory Wilson of Farmerville.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

The victim explained that he was allegedly in a verbal altercation with Wilson over a female subject who was not present at the time of the altercation. The altercation turned physical when Wilson threw the victim to the ground and pulled out a knife.

After a brief struggle between the two, the victim sustained two stab wounds to the back and later arrived at Union General Hospital for medical assistance for his injuries. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was transported to LSU Shreveport for further medical evaluation.

Witness and victim testimonies were gathered from the scene, and a warrant was obtained for Gregory Wilson of Farmerville Louisiana for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery.

The Farmerville Police Department is currently continuing to investigate this incident and decide if more charges are possible. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 368-9679.