WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, West Monroe Police was dispatched to the 800 block of Lazarre Avenue for a stabbing. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a female victim suffering from a single stab wound.

James Moore, Jr.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. According to the victim, her daughter came to her bedroom and advised them that her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old James Moore Jr., was knocking on the door.

Once the victim told Moore he was not allowed in the residence, Moore then allegedly kicked the door open and began punching the victim in the face. Moore then went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, stabbing the victim in the back.

The victim thought Moore was going to kill them, due to Moore threatening to kill the victim for weeks because the victim didn’t want to be in a relationship with him. After stabbing the victim, Moore left the residence.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Moore was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder. His bond was set at $500,000.