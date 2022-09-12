BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas.

The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on April 16 in the 300 block of Aristle Rd.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “the victim reported to investigating officers that a relative identified as Kandra Dawn White had borrowed his vehicle for a brief excursion to a grocery store and never returned.”

Instead of the grocery store, detectives suspected that White had driven to Texas.

Twelve days after the alleged incident took place, White was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.

Fast-forward to last week and White was brought to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 33-year-old remains behind bars on one count of Unauthorized Use of a Movable.

Bond was set at $5,000 for Kandra Dawn White.