PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – In a shocking turn of events, on August 28, 2023, the Pineville Police Department received a report of a theft from The Family Justice Center. Subsequent investigations revealed that an ex-employee had allegedly misappropriated funds from the organization, sparking concerns about the safety of community resources.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau, swiftly responding to the incident, launched a comprehensive investigation into the theft of funds. Their diligent efforts culminated in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Carly Long, a 38-year-old resident of 2510 Coulee Crossing, Woodworth, La. The warrant against Ms. Long was for one count of Theft, classified as a felony.

Justice was not far behind the allegations, as on September 8, 2023, Carly Long was apprehended by law enforcement officers. She was subsequently booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where a bond was set at $1,000. This development marks a significant step toward accountability in the case, reassuring the community that justice will be served.

However, it’s important to note that this investigation remains ongoing, as authorities continue to dig deeper into the matter to uncover any further details surrounding the alleged theft. The Pineville Police Department is dedicated to ensuring that justice is served and that the community’s trust in the Family Justice Center is upheld.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance in safeguarding the resources and funds of vital community organizations. The Pineville Police Department remains committed to upholding the law and protecting the community it serves. Further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation progresses.