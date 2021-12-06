Family dispute leads to fatal shooting in Monroe, police says

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Monroe Police were called to the 4200 block of Beale Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Courtenay Skinner lying near the door of the residence suffering with several gunshot wounds. Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the scene, officers located the suspect, 21-year-old Laquan Camill Wilson, and he was taken into custody. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Skinner, Wilson, and a third family member. Wilson admitted to shooting Skinner several times during the incident.

Wilson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.