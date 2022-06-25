PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police are investigating a homicide on Saint Stephens Road. The family of the victim confirms he is the son of a popular local TikTok star.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night on Saint Stephens Road. Prichard police say it is still under investigation and cannot provide any further details at this time.

The family of Randon Lee confirms he was shot and killed in Prichard Friday night. Lee is the son of popular TikTok user @shoelover99, who is known as Mama Tot. Her real name is Ophelia Nichols. In the video above, Nichols spoke with WKRG News 5 about her ordeal.

She took to the social media page Saturday to beg for someone to come forward with information about her son’s murder. She says Saturday would have been her son’s 19th birthday in her video. You can watch her heartfelt plea here.

Nichols says her son was excited about a birthday he never got a chance to see.

“You see other people go through stuff like this, and it never crosses your mind that it could one day be you,” said Nichols. “If I would have known that Thursday when I made my son a tomato sandwich and he sat and had lunch with me…had I had known that would have been the last time… You just don’t know…it could happen at any moment.”

Instead, his mother and those who loved him most spent Saturday mourning his loss, on what was supposed to be a happy day.

“My kids, their cousins, and his girlfriend… all went out to eat and celebrated his birthday with a birthday cake… but I couldn’t. I really just couldn’t sing happy birthday Randon,” said Nichols. “So I just walked outside and talked to the sky and told my son a happy birthday.”

Nichols says investigators told her that her son was shot in the shoulder at a gas station in Prichard. Lee was able to drive himself to Energize gas station across the street, where he was later found dead.

Although The Prichard Police Department has released very little information regarding this case,

this mother is patiently waiting on answers as she tries to push through the pain.

“All I know is my son was 18 and he deserves to have justice,” said Nichols. “I can’t move on, my family can’t move on, his girlfriend can’t move on unless we know that the person that took my son is not walking the streets…this person is in our town…”

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.