MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man convicted of murdering his girlfriend over 20 years ago was medically neglected in prison and may have lived longer if he had been released on a medical furlough sooner, his family told Alabama Political Reporter.

Antonio Smith was serving 99 years after being found guilty in the 2000 murder of his girlfriend, LaKendra Kirkland.

According to the report, Smith was granted medical furlough in late September, a program that allows the release of elderly or terminally ill patients. Smith was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year and began chemotherapy in May.

Four days after his release from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) in October Smith died and family members believe that if he had been released sooner, he may not have died.

Family members sent photos to APR that depict the condition Smith was in when he was finally released to the family, which appear to show him in a frail condition.

The family told APR that prison officials threatened to return Smith to prison if they took pictures of him and posted them online or took him to an outside doctor who was not an ADOC doctor.

Earlier this year, Smith was denied this same furlough.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not respond to the claim made by Smith’s family.