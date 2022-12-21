A Baton Rouge family’s babysitter was arrested on charges of child abuse after the toddler the sitter cared for had to be hospitalized.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.

According to family members, TyShawn, nearly two years of age, has been in the hospital for a few days and is now in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, says a babysitter identified as Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office (EBRSO), Youngblood is behind bars as of Monday night. BRPround is in touch with authorities and now awaits additional information related to his arrest.

Parker says TyShawn endured brain surgery, has broken bones on his back and cigarette burns on his body.

The toddler’s grandmother says he is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator.