Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, former Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy, 35-year-old Anthony T. Godbold was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Malfeasance in Office, and two counts of Introduction of Contraband in Jail. As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.