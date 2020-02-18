Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office captures one of its most wanted fugitives

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– According to officials with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of their most wanted fugitives has been captured.

Officials say on Valentine’s Day, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip in reference to the description of a vehicle and the possible whereabouts of 19-year-old Dalonzo Davon Alfred.

They say investigators immediately responded to the tip by patrolling the outskirt areas of Ville Platte.

Detectives saw a man driving a white 2-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Enola Street fitting the description of the vehicle given from the anonymous tip.

They say a traffic stop was conducted due to the license plate on the vehicle being switched, during which, a positive identification was made of Dalonzo Alfred.

Alfred was wanted by EPSO for several outstanding warrants. He was also wanted by Louisiana State Probation and Parole as a probation violator. Investigators immediately detained him and placed him under arrest without further incident.

Officials say he was transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrant of Principal to Armed Robbery and Principal to Theft.

Alfred’s bond was set at $82,500.

Officials say he also faces the following charges from the traffic stop:

Switched Plates

No Insurance

No Registration

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

EPSO urges the public to continue contacting their investigation division with tips. You can contact them at 337-363-2161 or through their website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

Any person reporting information will always remain anonymous.