CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings.

Arrested was Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline. He has been booked on 7 counts of Assault by

Drive by Shooting, 2 Counts of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon, 1 count of Aggravated Criminal

Damage to Property, 1 count of Obstruction of Justice and 1 count of Intimidating a Witness.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said the sheriff’s office completed an investigation of shootings on two separate dates in late December. These occurred on Melody Drive southeast of Crowley and Abby Duson Road near Egan.

“Both matters are separate incidents, however the same suspect was involved in both incidents,” Gibson said.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 17 on Melody Drive. The suspect is accused of shooting at a residence which was occupied by two people. No one was stuck during this shooting and this matter is believed to be domestic in nature.

The second incident occurred on Dec. 23 on Abbey Duson Road. The same suspect is accused of shooting at a residence which was occupied by 5 people. No one was struck and this matter is believed to be regarding a dispute between landlord and tenant.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to intimidate a witness and obstructed justice by discarding evidence involved in these cases.

Bail has been set at $125,000 on all charges and LeJeune remains incarcerated at this time, authorities said.