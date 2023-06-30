EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man is arrested on drug and weapons charges after unknown suspects shot at him and gunfire struck his mother in the face.

According to Eunice Police, officers were dispatched to 401 East Maple Avenue just after midnight Friday morning in reference to a woman being shot while inside of their house. The investigation showed that Isaiah Bradley, 24 of Eunice, was outside of the house when someone began shooting at him. When he walked back in, he found that his mother had been shot in the face.

EMS were called and the woman was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. She was later transported to a hospital in Lafayette and is in stable condition.

As the investigation continued, Bradley was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, a digital scale, and a firearm. Bradley was placed under arrest and transported to the Eunice Police Department on narcotics and weapon related charges.

This is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified as to the shooting at this time. If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Eunice Police Department, or St. Landry Crime Stoppers.

Callers can remain anonymous.